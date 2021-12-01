Khanpur’s minor siblings operating swings to support family

KHANPUR: Minor siblings in Khanpur district of Punjab are working hard to bear the expenses of the family after the death of their father, ARY News reported.

As per details, eight-year-old, Maryam and six-year-old Badal are operating jumping castle and swings in the public park in Khanpur to earn money in order to bear the expenses of the family.

Talking to ARY News, Maryam said after the death of her father Muhammad Younus, she along with her brother installed swings in the park to earn rather than bagging.

“We don’t have any other in the family except our mother who can win bread and butter, Maryam said and added whatever they earn, they use to give to their mother.

She complained that they are being asked to remove their setup from the park from time to time and also appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter.