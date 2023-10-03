Khaqan Abbasi meets Nawaz Sharif, discusses ‘political situation’

LONDON: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and discussed country’s ‘political situation’, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists after meeting in London, the former premier said that he had an association with Nawaz Sharif for the last 35 years. “I and Nawaz Sharif exchanged views on the country’s political situation,” he added.

‘’There is a dire need to compensate for the injustices that happened with Nawaz Sharif,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi added.

Expressing his thoughts in line with welcoming PML-N supremo, Abbasi said, “I don’t believe in welcoming. I was not part of the meeting that consulted on the return of Nawaz Sharif.’’

Responding to a question regarding May 9 events, Abbasi said that it was up to the government to bring the responsible of the May 9 mayhem to justice.

He also dispelled rumours about forming a new political party, saying: “I only talk about forming the new party, but I did not make one”.

Regarding the prime ministership, Khaqan Abbasi noted that if the PML-N is voted into power, it will be up to the party to pick up the premier. He made it clear that he had no reservations on any of the PML-N leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.