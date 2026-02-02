Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabina Syed open up about their love story

The newly married couple, Sabina Syed and Khaqan Shahnawaz, opened up about how they fell in love with each other.

During an interview, Khaqan and Sabina briefly told about their love story. The host asked the couple how they both fell in love with each other.

Khaqan Shahnawaz said that the answer is very long. It was love at first sight. I looked into her eyes, and I fell in love.

The actor jokingly said, “It’s like I told you the name of the book; if you want to know more, you’ll have to buy this book”.

The host asked Sabina Syed what was her first impression of Khaqan? Sabina Syed responded, “I don’t know about that, but he’s cute”.

Sabina Sindh stated further, “To be honest, I thought he was very handsome, and when I talked to him, I also realised his good character. He is patient and very intelligent. He immediately caught my attention and he speaks very well”.