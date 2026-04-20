Rawalpindi: Two terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Khwarij were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces on April 19, 2026, in Bannu District following reports of the presence of Khwarij elements.

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place, resulting in the killing of two Khwarij affiliated with the Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khwarij.

Among those killed was Kharji ring leader Waheedullah alias Muktiar, along with a suicide bomber. A suicide jacket, weapons, and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij.

The ISPR stated that Waheedullah, a Kharji ring leader, was amongst the most wanted terrorist list for his active involvement in numerous terrorist activities including the martyrdom of security forces personnel and innocent civilians.

He was also the main handler of a suicide bomber in Bannu District on 21 February 2026, resulting into Shahadat of Lieutenant Colonel Gul Faraz Shaheed.

The operation has indeed avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice. Timely action of security forces also averted a major catastrophe.

The ISPR further stated that a sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any remaining Indian-sponsored Kharji elements in the area. It reaffirmed that the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign under the vision “Azm-e-Istehkam,” as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue at full pace to eradicate the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.