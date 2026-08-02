ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reacting to the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s recent statement raised questions in a social media post.

“Mohsin Naqvi expressed his views on the dire state of the system. I more or less personally agree with these views,” he said, calling the interior minister a “powerhouse”.

“As a political worker, I too strongly felt the process of the system’s evolution had been “held captive to factional and personal interests for decades, and it needs to be freed,” defence minister said.

“If the system has to be strengthened and a fundamental change has to be brought about, its forum is Parliament, of which Naqvi sahib is a member. Or this matter could be discussed in the cabinet.

“This way, these institutions and the system would strengthen, and the change would be brought about through a constitutional process.”

Defence minister went on to point out Naqvi was also a member of the cabinet, claiming that he rarely attended parliamentary and cabinet sessions.

“In my opinion, [treating] these institutions as irrelevant and making such a big statement after inviting the country’s eminent and respected businessmen doesn’t carry the same weight that speaking at the relevant constitutional forums would have earned.”

Khawaja Asif said Mr. Naqvi had been on “very powerful posts” of the system for the past three-and-half years. “Had he wanted, he could have spoken about a change in the system or made progress on it during this time,” he said.

The defence minister said the DG ISPR had referred to the 13 points of the National Action Plan (NAP).

“The implementation of one of its points, which is the armed forces’ responsibility, is being done by sacrificing lives. The implementation of the remaining 12 points is the interior ministry’s responsibility, but they have not been implemented.

“Mohsin Naqvi sahib, begin the change in the system with the implementation of NAP; begin the change in the system with your ministry. Not just the respected business community, the entire nation is with you,” he added.

Speaking at a gathering of the business community, Naqvi had said the governance system in the country had “collapsed” and argued that the country needed new administrative units, or provinces, to improve service delivery, accountability and access to justice. He had also said new leadership was needed in the country.