Khawaja Asif asks for enhanced security on National Assembly premises

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday stressed to ensure elaborate security measures within the premises of National Assembly (NA) building and its lobbies.

Speaking on the National Assembly floor, the minister said that a large number of unidentified individuals are often present at the building’s entrance.

Asif noted that people congregate outside the hall, in front of the elevators, and in the corridors, posing significant security risks.

The minister said there was a system for issuing passes to the MNAs in the past, which should be implemented strictly to maintain security in the Parliament.

He said that enhanced security measures are crucial to avoid any untoward incident while citing the March 26 Bisham suicide attack, where the explosive-laden car that targeted the bus of Chinese workers reached Bisham from Balochistan’s Chaman area 10 days before the terrorist attack took place.

He also expressed concern about the behavior of individuals seated in the gallery, who often engage in slogan chanting, thereby undermining the sanctity of the House.

The minister stressed that such activities should cease and that the National Assembly is not a place for protests or demonstrations.

Read More: Ayub Khan’s body should be exhumed and hanged: Khawaja Asif

NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that verbal instructions had been issued previously, followed by written directives on May 14.

Ayaz Sadiq said that guests visiting from the Senate also come to the National Assembly, and random checks are being conducted.

The Speaker said necessary measures have been taken to ensure the security of the Parliament, adding that he has also held talks with Minister for Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Inspector General Islamabad police in this regard.