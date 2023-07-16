Khawaja Asif castigates PTI for ‘destroying country’s economy’

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday asserted that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government weakened national economy by introducing wrong policies, ARY News reported.

“We [incumbent government] are determined and will soon succeed in bringing the country out of darkness,” the defence minister said while addressing a workers’ convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Sialkot.

Khawaja Asif said that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had gathered all political parties to support the national economy.

“Unfortunately, PTI was brought into power in 2018 through a rigged elections, and those who supported Imran Khan, the performance of former premier and his party was in front of them,” the minister added.

During the planned attacks on 9th May, he claimed the memorials of martyrs were insulted, adding: “We stand with our martyrs and Ghazis and those who insulted the memorials would be brought to justice under the law”.

He further said that during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government before 2018 election, the country’s economy was getting stable, but then the premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under a conspiracy.

He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif was working very hard for the stability of the country’s economy and he hoped that they would soon be able to put the country on road to development and prosperity.

The Defence Minister said that allied parties of the coalition government had also played a very important role and maintained unity under a spirit for which he salute them.

He further said that elections would be announced in a month after the dissolution of assemblies.