Khawaja Asif clarifies position on controversy at UNSC

NEW YORK: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday addressed the controversy surrounding Shama Junejo’s presence behind him during his speech at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), following criticism on social media.

In a post on X, Asif distanced himself from the matter, saying, “Who is this woman, why was she part of our delegation, and why was she seated behind me? Only the Foreign Office can answer these questions.”

Asif clarified that he had delivered the speech at the UNSC in place of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was occupied with other engagements during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). “This woman or whoever sat behind me is at the discretion of the Foreign Office,” he added.

The Defence Minister also highlighted his long-standing support for the Palestinian cause, stating that he has had a deep emotional connection and personal commitment to Palestine for the past 60 years.

He recalled forming close friendships with Palestinians while working in Abu Dhabi and said he continues to maintain those ties.

“My views on Gaza are clear and I express them openly,” he added, emphasizing his strong opposition to Israel and Zionism.

سلامتی کونسل میں یہ تقریر وزیر اعظم کیونکہ مصروف تھے اسلئے انکی جگہ یہ تقریر میں نے کی۔ یہ خاتون یا کس نے میرے پیچھے بیٹھنا ھے دفتر خارجہ کی صوابدید و اختیار تھا اور ھے۰ فلسطین کے مسئلہ کے ساتھ میرا 60 سال سے جذباتی لگاؤ اور کمٹمنٹ ھے۔ ابو ظہبی بینک میں ملازمت کے دوران فلسطینی… pic.twitter.com/FkyCHz4fYY — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) September 26, 2025

Reiterating his stance, Asif said: “It is not appropriate for me to respond on behalf of the Foreign Office. My X account’s history is a testament to the fact that my relationship with Palestine is a part of my faith.”

Read More: FO addresses controversy surrounding woman seated behind Khawaja Asif at UNSC

In response, the Foreign Office issued an official statement on Saturday, clarifying the matter.

“The Ministry has noted queries regarding the seating of a certain individual behind the Defence Minister at a recent meeting of the UNSC,” the statement read. “To clarify, the individual in question was not listed in the official letter of credence for the Pakistan delegation to the 80th UNGA Session, signed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister”.

The statement further added that Shama Junejo’s seating behind the Defence Minister was not approved by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.