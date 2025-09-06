Khawaja Asif condemns egg attack on Aleema Khan

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday strongly condemned the egg attack on Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing an egg being thrown at Aleema Khan during her media talk outside Adiala Jail.

In a post on X, Khawaja Asif condemned the act and reflected on the overall decline in political discourse introduced into Pakistani politics.

“Throwing shoes, black ink, hurling abuses, pulling Maryam Aurangzeb’s hair at Masjid-e-Nabawi, mocking the illness of the late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, and shouting obscenities outside hospitals — PTI introduced all of this into Pakistani politics,” he wrote.

“Targeting political opponents’ families and unleashing waves of filth on social media—this culture of toxicity was started by PTI.”

یہ لوگ ھمارے معاشرے کا سب سے بد نما چہرہ تھے اور ھیں ۔ اور یہ اپنی پارٹی کے اچھے وقتوں میں آپ کو نظر آئیں گے۔ ھو سکتا معافی تلافی کر لی ھو۔ ھماری لغت میں جوتا اور گولی سیاست اور وطن دونوں کے لئے زہر قاتل ھیں۔ ٹارگٹ دوست ھو یا دشمن اسکی جتنی مذمت کی جاۓ کم ھے۔ https://t.co/fzXVofKBUX — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) September 6, 2025

Referring to the egg-throwing incident on Aleema Khan, he stated, “Today, an egg was thrown during an internal clash between two groups within Imran Khan’s own family. The fire has now reached their own doorstep.”

“We strongly condemn such tactics in politics, regardless of who is targeted. Political opposition is natural, but it must stay within the bounds of decency and civility.”