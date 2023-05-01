Khawaja Asif criticises SC judges, reiterates call for simultaneous elections

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has slammed the Supreme Court (SC) judges once again and reiterated the call for organising simultaneous elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is an opportunist and bargain man who first called Pervaiz Elahi a dacoit and later made him the party president.

“Pervaiz Elahi had requested Imran Khan to not dissolve the [Punjab] assembly but he never listened to him. We want simultaneous elections in October.”

Regarding the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling, Asif alleged that those judges who asked political parties to hold dialogues to end political impasse are divided themselves.

“They [judges] are fighting each other and telling us to make compromises. Judges should hold dialogues first to maintain unity among them,” he added.

The defence minister further said that history has proved Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s prediction true and his decision was not implemented. “We accept the decision of 4:3 ratio and the decision of 3:2 ratio will not be accepted.”

Asif alleged that the judiciary gave several controversial decisions including the lifetime disqualification of former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif. He added that all tactics had been used to keep Nawaz Sharif away from politics.

He reiterated that elections will be held at an appropriate time in October.

Regarding the raid of Pervaiz Elahi’s house, Asif said the politicians should not resist their arrests.

Earlier, Asif lambasted the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar over the audio leaks, saying that recordings have exposed the former judge’s enmity with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar went too far in his enmity with Nawaz Sharif,” he said, lambasting the former justice over recent audio leaks. Nisar admitted on TV about his son’s recent audio leak, the minister said.

Khawaja Asif further said that the leaks have not only exposed the former chief justice but also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, adding that staying away from power is eating up Imran from within.

