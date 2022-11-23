Khawaja Asif decides against visiting Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has decided not to embark on Turkiye visit along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to details, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has decided against accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Turkiye’s visit.

PM Sharif will leave for Turkey on November 24 (tomorrow) on a two-day visit and will return home on November 26.

Sources said that the prime minister will be accompanied by defense officials. During the visit, there will also be an important meeting between the prime minister and the Turkish president.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the Prime Minister's House has received the summary for the appointment of the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) and the chief of army staff (COAS). Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire on November 27 and 29, respectively. "The Prime Minister's Office has received the summary from the Ministry of Defence", the minister tweeted.

