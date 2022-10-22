Khawaja Asif denies backdoor talks between PTI and Govt

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday refuted reports about backdoor talks between the PTI and the government, ARY News reported.

“Backdoor contact for election in March or April is a propaganda, no contacts made with them and neither any talks happening,” PML-N stalwart said.

The elections will take place in accordance with the law and the constitution, federal minister said.

“Pakistan’s name has been removed from the ‘gray list’ of the FATF and it will now be treated by the world as a normal country just like others,” Khawaja Asif said. “Pakistan Army have played pivotal role in deleting name of the country from the grey list,” defence minister said.

“The new Army chief will be nominated as per the law and the constitution in the next month,” he said.

“Imran Khan has been exposed,” he said. “False claims of ‘real independence’, and ‘imported government’ have been exposed,” he further said.

“The arrangement in Punjab Assembly will not last long. Punjab government will not sustain long. Pervaiz Elahi’s standing alongside Imran Khan will not benefit him,” federal minister stated.

A well-placed source earlie told ARY News that the ruling alliance led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held talks to resolve political disputes.

Matters pertaining to early elections, charter of economy and other issues came under discussion during the talks, according to the report.

