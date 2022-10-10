Khawaja Asif expresses concerns over law and order situation in KP

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has expressed concerns over the deteriorated law and order situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Khawaja Asif said that the provincial government was responsible for maintaining law and order situation. “Armed forces rendered countless sacrifices to establish peace in the country.”

He recommended holding a debate in the house on the law and order situation of the KP province.

“Former prime minister had taken shelter in KP and he is using the resources of the KP government. The whole [provincial] government is just focusing on getting power for its leader. An individual is using religion card for his political gains.”

He criticised that the audio leaks exposed the narrative of the ‘real independence’ and some people were ready to cross the limits for gaining power. Asif also expressed sorrow over the baton-charging of teachers in KP.

