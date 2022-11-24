Khawaja Asif hopes president will not ‘politicise’ COAS appointment

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday hoped that President Arif Alvi will not ‘politicize’ the COAS appointment, ARY News reported.



Talking to journalists in Islamabad after attending the meeting of the federal cabinet, Khawaja Asif said the decision regarding top-level appointments in Pakistan Army has been taken as per the law and constitution and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has forwarded his advice to the president for the final approval.

The defence minister said now it is the test of former prime minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi, whether they want to strengthen the institutions or not.

He said that the Pakistan Air Force, navy, and army shouldn’t be made controversial. Asif said that a detailed press release regarding the development will be issued.

Read more: PM SHEHBAZ PICKS LT GEN ASIM MUNIR AS NEW ARMY CHIEF

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to appoint Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Taking to Twitter, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the premier has made the appointments while exercising his constitutional powers. She further said that Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been picked as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Comments