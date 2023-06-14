Khawaja Asif lands in hot water over his disrespectful remarks on VCs

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif landed in hot water over his disrespectful remarks on Vice Chancellors, ARY News reported.

In a letter to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, 22 Vice Chancellors demanded that the Defence Minister Khawaja Asif should publicly apologize for his remarks.

The letter stated that the derogatory remarks used for Vice Chancellors during his

speech in the National Assembly, referring to them as “dacoits”.

They demanded the expungement of these remarks from the proceedings of the August House, National Assembly.

Furthermore, such a statement not only undermines the significant contributions of Vice Chancellors to the education sector but also has far-reaching implications for our youth, the letter stated.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) directed to remove acting Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University (KU) Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and ordered the varsity to send names for fresh appointments.

During a hearing on a contempt plea over the non-removal of the acting KU vice-chancellor filed by KU professor Ahmed Qadri, the court directed to remove Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi and warned to initiate contempt proceedings if the decision is not implemented in a week.

The court further annulled all decisions taken by the acting Karachi University vice-chancellor after 26 January 2022. The petitioner who filed the contempt plea said that Dr Khalid Iraqi despite clear court orders continued to make decisions.