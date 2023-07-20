Nawaz Sharif will be next PM: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Thursday said that the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif will be Pakistan’s next prime minister, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News during talk-show ‘Off The Record’ , the defence minister said that Nawaz Sharif will not only come back but will become Pakistan’s next PM, adding that Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification was a grave injustice and the decision should be reversed.

He maintained that lawyers and legal experts who are considered anti-PMLN too have voiced their concerns over the decision.

When asked what will happen with the current PM Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif said that Shehbaz Sharif is a loyal and obedient younger brother and won’t mind if his elder brother succeeds him as PM of Pakistan.

As the host asked him about the impression that “Nawaz Sharif’s name has been crossed” (means he won’t be considered for the coveted post of PM of Pakistan), the PML-N leader said that he doesn’t feel things are that bad for the elder Sharif.

Khawaja Asif refused to comment on the roles Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will play in upcoming elections by saying that a lot rests with Mian Nawaz Sharif.

‘They were tired of PTI chairman’

Khawaja Asif, while talking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and his party’s government, claimed that powerful quarters were “tired” of PTI Chairman nine months in power.

“They were tired of him in April 2019 and offered us to change government, the words they used were we’ve had enough of him,” said Khawaja Asif.

He was of the view that PTI chief was brought in power to settle scores with Nawaz Sharif but eventually it was realized that the man (PTI chairman) they brought in in place of Sharif “knows nothing about politics”.