Khawaja Asif reacts to Justice Mansoor Ali Shah's poetry in resignation letter

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has taken aim at the poetic lines shared by Supreme Court judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in his resignation letter.

In his post on social media platform X, Khawaja Asif said: “These verses didn’t come to mind when justice was being slaughtered and a group of judges, instead of being guardians of the Constitution and the law, had turned into workers of a political party to protect someone’s political interests. If they had recalled their past before writing these verses, perhaps they would have felt some shame.”

یہ شعر اسوقت یاد نہ آۓ جب انصاف کا قتل عام ھو رہا تھا ججوں کا ایک ٹولا مل کر آئین اور قانون کے محافظ کے بجاۓ کسی کے سیاسی مفادات کے محافظ بنے ھوۓ تھے۔ سیاسی پارٹی کے ورکر بنے تھے۔ یہ شعر لکھنے سے پہلے اپنا ماضی یاد کر لیتے تو شاید کوئ شرم کوئ حیا آجاتی۔ pic.twitter.com/mqGbBN7H1j — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 13, 2025

It is to be noted that two senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC), Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah,resigned from their posts.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah sent their resignation to President Asif Zardari.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah resignation comprises seven pages, has declared the 27th Amendment a severe attack on the Constitution of Pakistan.

The senior judge said that justice has moved away from the common man, and the vulnerable have become helpless in front of the powerful due to the 27th Amendment.

He said that this amendment has divided the top court of the country, and the nation has been pushed back several decades after destroying the independence of the judiciary.