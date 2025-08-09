web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 9, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Khawaja Asif rejects Indian claims of Pakistan’s aircraft losses

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has rejected Indian claims of unproven destruction of Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor, stating them inappropriate, ARY News reported.

Khawaja Asif gave his statement while speaking on national media and social platform X, claiming that not a single Pakistani aircraft was hit or destroyed by India, while Pakistan had successfully shot down six Indian fighter jets and had reduced multiple Indian airbases to rubble. He added that the Line of Control (LoC) gave greater losses to India, which they didn’t publicly acknowledge.

To verify their claims, he further challenged both nations to present their aircraft inventory records to independent international bodies. “Lies do not win wars,” Khawaja Asif said, suggesting transparent and correct military reporting.

Khawaja Asif also warned India on a serious note, stating that any Pakistan airspace violation will be met with a “swift and effective response”.

The Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, also expressed Pakistan’s competitive advantage on Pakistan airspace violation and India’s lies, stating “moral superiority, national resolve, and professional competence” as the country’s fundamental strengths. He stated “Pakistan airspace violation will give a crushing reply to the violator,”. He mocked India’s perspective as a “Pack of lies” that risks rising strategic misconceptions in the region.

As tensions rise, Pakistan is still keeping its airspace closed to Indian airlines, and India is doing the same in return.

This situation highlights the delicate relationship in South Asia, where strong words and military displays are closely linked.

Read More: Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian planes

Earlier, the Pakistan Airports Authority had issued a notice to Airmen (NOTAM), prolonging the Pakistan airspace ban on Indian aircraft for one more month, which will now be effective until August 23, 2025, ARY News reported.

This will be the fourth continuous extension since the first suspension on April 23, after the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.