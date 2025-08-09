Khawaja Asif rejects Indian claims of Pakistan’s aircraft losses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has rejected Indian claims of unproven destruction of Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor, stating them inappropriate, ARY News reported.



Khawaja Asif gave his statement while speaking on national media and social platform X, claiming that not a single Pakistani aircraft was hit or destroyed by India, while Pakistan had successfully shot down six Indian fighter jets and had reduced multiple Indian airbases to rubble. He added that the Line of Control (LoC) gave greater losses to India, which they didn’t publicly acknowledge.

To verify their claims, he further challenged both nations to present their aircraft inventory records to independent international bodies. “Lies do not win wars,” Khawaja Asif said, suggesting transparent and correct military reporting.

Khawaja Asif also warned India on a serious note, stating that any Pakistan airspace violation will be met with a “swift and effective response”.

The Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, also expressed Pakistan’s competitive advantage on Pakistan airspace violation and India’s lies, stating “moral superiority, national resolve, and professional competence” as the country’s fundamental strengths. He stated “Pakistan airspace violation will give a crushing reply to the violator,”. He mocked India’s perspective as a “Pack of lies” that risks rising strategic misconceptions in the region.

As tensions rise, Pakistan is still keeping its airspace closed to Indian airlines, and India is doing the same in return.

This situation highlights the delicate relationship in South Asia, where strong words and military displays are closely linked.

Earlier, the Pakistan Airports Authority had issued a notice to Airmen (NOTAM), prolonging the Pakistan airspace ban on Indian aircraft for one more month, which will now be effective until August 23, 2025, ARY News reported.

This will be the fourth continuous extension since the first suspension on April 23, after the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).