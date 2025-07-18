Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian planes

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority has issued a recent notice to Airmen (NOTAM), prolonging the Pakistan airspace ban on Indian aircraft for one more month, which will now be effective until August 23, 2025, ARY News reported.

This will be the fourth continuous extension since the first suspension on April 23, after the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to the NOTAM, the Indian aircraft restriction applies to all planes registered in India, including those that are leased or chartered, and covers both civilian and military flights.

The continued disturbance in regional connectivity is compelling Indian airlines to redirect flights, leading to higher fuel expenses and longer travel times.

According to Industry experts, estimated losses surpassing ₹8.2 billion due to rerouting and manufacturing delays. The Pakistan airspace ban was earlier put in place after India postponed the Indus Waters Treaty and launched missile strikes during Operation Sindoor.

In response, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, which increased military tensions until a ceasefire was achieved through U.S. diplomatic intervention on May 10.

Instead of the ceasefire, foreign relations remain stressed, and the Indian aircraft restriction continues to operate as a strategic response.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has stated that the restriction will remain in place pending further review.

The Pakistan airspace ban will not only affect Indian carriers but also raise issues about Pakistan’s dependability as a regional air transit hub.

Aviation analysts warn that prolonged restrictions could discourage international partnerships and impact long-term route planning.

Earlier in the day, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi rejected backdoor diplomacy with India, declaring that no secret discussions are ongoing between the two nations.

In a casual discussion with journalists, Mohsin Naqvi discussed the openness in Pakistan’s foreign policy and highlighted the country’s moral stand on regional matters.