Emergency a constitutional option, no chance of martial law: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif said that an emergency is a constitutional option but there is no chance of imposing martial law, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s release order of Imran Khan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan’s personal and public medical reports have huge difference as he walked in the Supreme Court corridor without a wheelchair.

He lambasted the PTI chief Imran Khan saying that he has no information regarding the violent protests but the protestor was actually invoked by the video message he posted which then led to attacks on the Corps Commander’s house and other military instalments.

Khawaja Asif maintained that PTI leaders were directing the workers where to go and they attacked important public buildings. He said that PTI carry out violence on the pattern of a terrorist group which they are doing since 2014.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s arrest “illegal” minutes after the PTI chief reached Supreme Court after a three-member bench ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.