Khawaja Asif says no role of commissioners in holding elections

SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former defence minister Khawaja Asif said that commissioners have no role in holding elections in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif said that it is inappropriate to comment on the allegations leveled by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already formed a committee to conduct an inquiry.

He said that efforts are being made to form government in Punjab as PML-N gained a majority in election 2024 and is in a position to rule in Punjab.

Asif reiterated that political stability is vital for the economic stability of the country however political leadership need to think of the people of Pakistan and set aside their personal interests.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha resigned from his post over alleged rigging in elections 2024.

Addressing a press conference the Rawalpindi commissioner surrendered to police saying “I accept responsibility for rigging election 2024”.

Chattha admitted that the rigging took place in election and candidates who were leading in their constituencies with over 70,000 votes were converted to losers with the help of fake seals under his watch.

He apologized to his subordinates for compelling them to rig elections saying that they were crying when they were directed to carry out the rigging.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.