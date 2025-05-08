Pakistan to attack Indian military installations in response to misadventure: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan will refrain from targeting Indian civilians in any retaliatory actions following its misadventure and would attack solely military installations.

Speaking to a UK news agency, Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistan-India conflict has reached a dead end and that there is no room for reducing tensions, terming India’s attack on civilian areas as cowardly.

The defence minister also recalled Pakistan Air Force’s swift and decisive response on India’s misadventure, saying that five of their jets were shot down.

“The pilots operating Rafale jets lacked expertise. Even the company manufacturing Rafale jets has also suffered a setback due Indian pilots’ lack of expertise,” Khawaja Asif added.

The Defence minister said that Pakistan’s response to drone attacks is now certain and that the country will target Indian military installations. He also appreciated the international community’s efforts, led by the US, to reduce tensions between Pakistan and India.

Khawaja Asif said that India is trying to wipe out its humiliation through its actions and that global efforts are underway to establish peace in the region.

He maintained that Lahore’s defense system suffered no damage from Indian drones.