Khawaja Asif says PTI chief was mastermind of May 9 violence

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was the mastermind of May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Asif said that they could not serve the people as they should have.

He lambasted the PTI chief, saying that he has challenged the state for his power thirst and his entire family is in London. The PTI chief sisters were present when the May 9 violence was taking place and he was taking updates on the incidents, Khawaja Asif added.

The defence minister further said that the PTI chief was behind the May 9 violence but he is not standing behind his workers. The PTI chief never talked to politicians about solving the country’s problems.

The PTI chief is paying the price for his wrong decisions and if he did not dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies, it would have been a political nightmare for us, he added.

Furthermore, he maintained that a solution to the political crisis is possible. He said that in the past Nawaz Sharif was removed from Prime Minister office three times, and Benazir Bhutto and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto were also removed from power.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.