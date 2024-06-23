Khawaja Asif slams opposition for refusing to back Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday castigated the SIC-backed opposition for refusing to back newly announced military operation, named Azm-e-Istehkam, to eradicate terrorism, ARY News reported.

The opposition lawmakers claimed that they weren’t taken into confidence over the newly announced counterterrorism operation.

The PTI-backed SIC lawmakers staged a walkout from the session for an hour and returned later, following which they addressed the National Assembly and also chanted slogans, including “end the operation”, and “we want peace”.

Addressing the National Assembly (NA) floor, Khawaja Asif said that responded to the PTI’s concerns regarding Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, recalling that the PTI participated in discussions in 2014 at the time of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

He recalled the formation of the Apex Committee following the Army Public School tragedy and said that PTI had representation in this committee and participated in its meetings.

He asserted that the matter was being referred to the federal cabinet and would also be kept before the National Assembly.

The minister said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also participated in the Apex Committee, where leadership expressed resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Read More: War against terrorism, a joint responsibility of all governments, institutions: PM

He condemned the opposition’s behavior, accusing them of using abusive and violent politics. He pointed out that while the opposition claims to stand with the military, their actions suggest otherwise.

He alleged that the leadership of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) is protesting against the Pakistani Army’s sacrifices and still supports the stance of the May 9 incident. “Mere words of support for the army are not enough; actions matter,” he said.

He accused the SIC of changing their stance for political gains and not protecting the interests of Pakistan, parliament, and the constitution. “They are working for their political gains,” he added.

The minister claimed that most of the members of the SIC have requested tickets from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

A day earlier, Pakistan government approved a reinvigorated and re-energized national counter-terrorism campaign through launching of Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’, symbolising the national resolve to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.

The ‘Operation Azm-e-Istehkam’ was launched with the consensus of all stakeholders, including the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, during a meeting of the Central Apex Committee on the National Action Plan (NAP), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Azm-e-Istehkam will integrate and synergise multiple lines of effort to combat the menaces of extremism and terrorism in a comprehensive and decisive manner,” said a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing.