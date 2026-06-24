Khawaja Asif slams PTI over parliamentary conduct, urges CoD

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Wednesday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over parliamentary conduct.

Addressing the National Assembly house, Khawaja Asif said that during PTI’s time in government, a wide range of actions were taken against the then opposition, adding that such conduct should not be forgotten when discussing political history.

He remarked that PTI leader Murad Saeed was often seen running across parliamentary desks in the National Assembly, claiming that such incidents were witnessed by many members.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Khawaja Asif stated that PTI leaders also subjected his party to similar treatment during their time in government, and urged them to reflect on their own past before criticising others.

He called for political reconciliation through the Charter of Democracy, suggesting that political parties should move forward together in the interest of stability.

The minister further said that some individuals tend to forget their past actions, recalling what he described as controversial decisions, including the passage of more than 50 resolutions within half an hour leading to the dissolution of the assembly.

He also expressed respect for Mahmood Achakzai and his family background but commented on his role in current political alignments.

Khawaja Asif added that no political party can function based on the wishes of a single individual, arguing that internal democracy does not exist within PTI and questioning the party’s claims of democratic values.