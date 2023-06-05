Khawaja Asif terms elections ‘a risk to current economic crisis’

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said termed elections ‘a risk to the current economic crisis, ARY News reported.

As per details, Khawaja Asif said that the divide in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a lesson for politicians, people who joined them had no background.

Referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) he said that those chanting for freedom have now collapsed. The former PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan has requested to join PML-N, he added.

There is no doubt in PTI leader Yasmin Rashid’s presence in Jinnah House at the time of violence she was there the entire time, the Defense Minister said.

Khawaja Asif maintained that it was disappointing to see former finance minister Miftah Ismail’s criticism of party policies as he had been appointed as the finance minister for the second time and his stance was unjustified.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) started preparations for holding general elections in the country and initiated a compilation of returning officers’ (ROs) lists.

The ECP sent a letter to the provincial election commissioners to provide data on ROs, deputy returning officers (DROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) by June 1. The commission will start training sessions for the polling staff after receiving lists from the provinces.