Khawaja Asif urges ban on Dalas in Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in the National Assembly session called authorities to save the Parliament Lodges from Vigo Dalas, “there should be ban over them,” PML-N seasoned politician urged.

Speaking on a point of order in lower house, Khawaja Asif said that ‘the person on the driving seat of Dala, having mind issues, “The ministers should be told that their vehicles should not have flags in the evening”.

“When 250 to 300 assembly members have no threat, what threat the ministers are facing,” he questioned.

“When you are in power, the police walk ahead of you, when not in power police chase you behind,” senior parliament lightly observed.

“We have to improve our behaviours”, he said, ” demanding prohibition of Dalas on roads,” he urged.

Sapeaker Ayaz Sadiq responding to Khawaja Asif said that there are issues despite requests, “We will talk to the interior minister for solution of the matter”.