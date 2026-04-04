Khawaja Asif warns of possible Indian false flag operation

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday warned that India may stage another false flag operation.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Asif said it would not be appropriate to comment on the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, as Pakistan is currently mediating negotiations.

He added that Pakistan is playing an important role in facilitating dialogue and expressed hope for peace in the region.

“We pray that peace prevails and differences among brotherly countries are resolved. Pakistan’s efforts for reconciliation should succeed,” he said.

The defence minister, however, cautioned that India appears to be in a “false flag mode.”

“India may attempt to stage incidents by using dead bodies to fabricate terrorism narratives,” he said, adding that such actions could involve either its own citizens or Pakistani prisoners.

Referring to the Pakistan-India war in 2025, Asif said that actions taken by India a year ago had drawn criticism globally and domestically.

He said that despite India’s larger economic and military strength, Pakistan has responded effectively in the past.

He also warned that any future aggression would be met with a strong response.

Earlier, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that repeated rhetoric reflects not strength, but visible strategic anxiety as the anniversary of the staged false flag operation in Pahlgam approaches—an episode that failed to withstand international scrutiny and exposed New Delhi’s reliance on manufactured crises.

“Such threat-mongering is not new; it is part of a predictable pattern—externalising internal fragility and attempting to provoke escalation under the garb of unsubstantiated allegations for vested political interests,” he wrote on his social media handle X.

He said that history stands as a stark reminder that miscalculation has consequences. Marka-e-Haq remains fresh in our minds. The next time, our response will be even more forceful and decisive.