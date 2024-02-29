WATCH: Khawaja Asif waves watch in National Assembly session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif waved wristwatch in the inaugural NA session amid the opposition’s protest during his address on Thursday.

The 16th National Assembly was constituted after the newly elected members of the house took oath in the session chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, a PTI leader winning as an independent candidate, said people had sent them to the assembly by giving them a mandate, adding that they had a mandate as per Form 45, which he flashed to the speaker. He insisted that his party had won 180 seats in the assembly.

“The entire country is watching you. You availed yourself of your chance; now let others speak,” Speaker Ashraf urged the opposition members while giving the floor to Khawaja Asif.

Despite calls for decorum, the atmosphere remained charged the SIC members continued raising slogans during the former defense minister’s speech.

Asif voiced concerns regarding the absence of a list from the Sunni Ittehad Council, saying they could not submit a new list now. Amid constant sloganeering and protests by the PTI-backed members, he took off his watch and waved it in the air.

The PML-N leader was referring to the allegations of theft against the former prime minister regarding a watch he had received from Saudi Arabia when he was the prime minister.