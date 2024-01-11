BBL 2024: Usman Khawaja displays dove and olive branch symbol on his bat and shoes

Usman Khawaja, the prominent left-handed Australian batter, has displayed the dove and olive branch symbol on both his shoes and bat during the match against Perth Scorchers in Brisbane as part of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

The star batter tried to convey a message during the test series against Pakistan by displaying the same symbols but the International Cricket Council (ICC) intervened and asked him to remove it.

Despite multiple meetings with the Cricket Australia and ICC officials, Khawaja was not granted permission for the symbols.

Khawaja has been vocal about the Israel-Palestine conflict, aiming to raise awareness. Despite ICC’s denial, the 37-year-old chose to wear a black armband on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at MCG, clarifying it was for personal bereavement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the symbol on Khawaja’s shoes and bat is a reflection of the article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, emphasizing that ‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.