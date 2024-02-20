QG batter Khawaja Nafay makes history with THIS record in PSL

Quetta Gladiators registered their second win of HBL PSL 9 as they sealed victory against Lahore Qalandars by five wickets courtesy of Khawaja Nafey’s breezy unbeaten half-century.

Quetta Gladiators batter Khawaja Nafay impressed cricket world with his brilliant batting in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixture against defending champions and host Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars scored 187-7 after electing to bat first at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan stood out from the rest with a fifty.

Quetta Gladiators successfully chased the 188-run target in 19.1 overs courtesy of Khawaja Nafay’s brilliant half-century. He struck four fours and three maximums on his way to unbeaten 31-ball 60.

He was supported by vice captain Saud Shakeel who made 40 off 23 balls with the help of seven boundaries and a maximum.

The young led Nafay’s also became the first player in the history of the PSL to face just one dot ball in an innings of more than 30 balls.