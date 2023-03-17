Khawaja Saad Rafique terms PTI as ‘RSS of Pakistan’

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that the authorities giving him undue relief and termed PTI as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Khawaja Saad Rafique stated PTI is RSS – a Hindu nationalist paramilitary volunteer organisation in India – of Pakistan. He lambasted the PTI chief and said that the former premier Imran Khan promoted the politics of extremism and followed the path of RSS.

He further added that the trained militants of the banned organization are also present in Zaman Park to defend Imran Khan.

Rafique said that Imran Khan has decided not to appear in the court, adding that the former primer Imran Khan was disqualified for certain tenure. He alleged that the authorities took special exception in the case of Imran Khan

He said that the PTI workers including women and youth are being exploited and ready with petrol bombs to defend Imran in Zaman Park.

The minister warned that the citizens breaking the law by attacking police officers with petrol bombs will have to face the consequences.

The railway minister further criticized the PTI chairman and said that Imran Khan wanted to pressurize the high court by attending the court hearing with a huge number of supporters.

“He did nothing but plotted conspiracy, lied and abused,” Rafique said.

The federal minister said that the government will take notice of the incident in which the policemen have been tortured in Zaman Park and whoever is involved will be brought to justice.

