CCTV footage reveals chilling details of Adv Khawaja Shamsul Islam’s murder

KARACHI: New and clearer CCTV footage has emerged in the murder case of Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam, shedding light on the suspect’s movements and the moments leading up to the fatal shooting inside a mosque, ARY News reported.

According to the footage obtained by ARY News, the incident took place on the mosque’s staircase, where worshippers can be seen descending after prayers. Advocate Shamsul Islam was seen walking down the steps alongside his son.

The assailant, Imran Afridi, was disguised as a worshipper and seated among the prayer rows on the lower level. As Shamsul Islam reached the final step, Afridi suddenly stood up and began moving quickly toward him.

CCTV footage shows Afridi reaching into the left pocket of his waistcoat, where he had concealed a pistol. He then transferred the weapon from his left to his right hand. As he got close to his target, Afridi opened fire at close range.

The advocate and his son collapsed on the stairs as gunshots echoed through the mosque. The assailant, who was wearing a face mask, socks instead of shoes, a wristwatch, and holding the pistol in his right hand, was seen fleeing through the mosque’s outer exit.

The release of this footage has added crucial evidence to the ongoing investigation and has shocked the legal and local communities alike.

Earlier, Senior lawyer Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam was shot dead in a firing incident near Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6 mosque, Karachi.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Khawaja Shamsul Islam’s son was also injured in the attack and has been rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Police reported that both victims were initially taken to a nearby private hospital in critical condition. However, Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam succumbed to his injuries. His son, who sustained gunshot wounds, is currently receiving treatment.