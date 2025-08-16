Journalist Khawar Hussain found dead in Sanghar

SANGHAR: The body of journalist Khawar Hussain was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Sanghar on Saturday, ARY News reported citing police.

Khawar Hussain, who was affiliated with a private news channel, was found dead in his car outside a hotel on Hyderabad Road.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khawar Hussain had a pistol in his hand and a bullet wound to his head. A pistol was found in the journalist’s hand raised questions about the nature of his demise.

Rescue teams also reached at the location, assisting with the ongoing efforts. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Basically from Sanghar, Khawar Hussain had been doing journalism in Karachi for almost a decade and worked for different media groups.

In response, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sought a report from the provincial police chief.

The chief minister has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to assign the investigation to the police’s best officer and instructed that a thorough investigation be conducted to ascertain the true cause of Khawar Hussain’s death.

Additionally, Murad offered prayers for the bereaved family to have patience and directed the administration to provide them with support.