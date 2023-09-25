Khawar Maneka barred from flying to Dubai by FIA

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday barred Khawar Maneka, the former husband of Bushra Bibi, from flying to Dubai, ARY News reported.

Maneka is facing a ‘corruption’ case filed by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment.

According to FIA, Khawar Maneka was flying to Dubai via a flight of international airlines. He was stopped by FIA as his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). The agency further said Khawar Maneka will be handed over to the anti-corruption team at Lahore Airport.

Maneka is a senior official of Customs department, belonging to Pakpattan and is a spiritual devotee of the 13th century mystic Baba Farid Ganj Shakkar.

According to reports, Khawar’s father Ghulam Muhammad Maneka was a politician and also served as a federal minister under Benazir Bhutto. Ghulam Muhammad Maneka passed away in 2011.