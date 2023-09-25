30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 25, 2023
- Advertisement -

Khawar Maneka barred from flying to Dubai by FIA

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday barred Khawar Maneka, the former husband of Bushra Bibi, from flying to Dubai, ARY News reported. 

Maneka is facing a ‘corruption’ case filed by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment.

According to FIA, Khawar Maneka was flying to Dubai via a flight of international airlines. He was stopped by FIA as his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). The agency further said Khawar Maneka will be handed over to the anti-corruption team at Lahore Airport.

Read more: Khawar Maneka enters wedlock for the second time

Maneka is a senior official of Customs department, belonging to Pakpattan and is a spiritual devotee of the 13th century mystic Baba Farid Ganj Shakkar.

According to reports, Khawar’s father Ghulam Muhammad Maneka was a politician and also served as a federal minister under Benazir Bhutto. Ghulam Muhammad Maneka passed away in 2011.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.