Khawar Maneka’s arrest warrant issued in land grabbing case

SAHIWAL: A special judge of anti-corruption has issued arrest warrant for Former first lady Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka and his son Musa Maneka, ARY News reported.

As per details, special judge anti-corruption Asif Bashir also ordered the authorities to arrest Khawar Maneka and his son and present them before court.

On August 11, 2023, anti-corruption Okara booked Maneka and his sons in a case pertaining to constructing a market after grabbing the land.

The Anti-corruption stated that the market construction has costed millions of losses to the national kitty.

On September 25 2023, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Khawar Farid Maneka, ex-husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on illegal construction charges in Lahore.

An ACE spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Maneka saying that he was apprehended on charges of illegally constructing a marriage hall on the cemetery land.

Later, in another case the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) commenced inquiry against Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband, over complaints of financial irregularities.

Khawar Maneka and his family are accused of taking huge financial benefits during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. The NAB has begun collecting the record of the assets owned by Khawar Maneka and his family members.