Khawar Maneka comes on ‘NAB radar’

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has commenced inquiry against Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of former first lady Bushra Bibi, over complaints of financial irregularities, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Khawar Maneka and his family are accused of taking huge financial benefits during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. The NAB has begun collecting the record of the assets owned by Khawar Maneka and his family members.

Sources further said Khawar Maneka will be summoned after getting access to the record from the relevant authorities.

On September 25, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Khawar Farid Maneka, ex-husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on illegal construction charges in Lahore.

An ACE spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Maneka saying that he was apprehended on charges of illegally constructing a marriage hall on the cemetery land.

Maneka is a senior official of Customs department, belonging to Pakpattan and is a spiritual devotee of the 13th-century mystic Baba Farid Ganj Shakkar.