Khel Khel Mein: Teaser of film starring Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas released

The first teaser and poster of the upcoming Pakistani film “Khel Khel Mein” have been released. The movie is slated to release on November 19.

The first look of the upcoming film, which will be the first Pakistani flick to release in cinemas since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to be released on November 19.

“50 years of mistrust memories and myths,” the synopsis of the film – which is inspired by true events – read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabeel Qureshi (@nabqur)

The filmmakers say the movie will be showing how love prevails against power and how the creative ideas of the young people in the country can spark change in the mindset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabeel Qureshi (@nabqur)

Khel Khel Mein has a star-studded cast with the likes of Bilal Abbas Khan, Sajal Aly, Marina Khan, Javed Sheikh, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai.

The project will be released under the banner of Filmwala Pictures. It is directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Fizza Ali Meerza. ARY News and ARY Digital are the media partners for the film.

Nabeel Qureshi and Filmwala Pictures have thanked the fans for their patience ahead of the film’s release.

“Thank you to all our fans for being so patient! Filmwala Pictures is excited to announce the first Pakistani film to be released post-covid-19 and upon the opening of Cinemas nationwide,” he wrote.

Nabeel Qureshi added: “We are thrilled to be releasing “KHEL KHEL MEIN” this November.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!