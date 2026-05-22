Khloe Kardashian and Michael B. Jordan: AI-Generated Rumors Spark Internet Frenzy

Khloe Kardashian and Michael B. Jordan are making headlines, but not for a romantic rendezvous. A viral post claimed the two were spotted on a dinner date, but it turns out the images were AI-generated.

The fake photos, shared by a parody account @celebsnapzx, showed the pair holding hands, looking like the ultimate Hollywood power couple.

Khloe Kardashian, 41, has been focusing on her kids, True and Tatum, and business ventures after announcing she’d stopped dating NBA players.

Michael B. Jordan, 39, is currently single, but fans quickly jumped on the bandwagon, expressing mixed reactions. Some were excited, while others questioned the authenticity of the images.

The internet was not at all convinced with the fact that Khloe Kardashian and Michael B. Jordan were actually in a relationship.

Khloe was earlier linked even with Lewis Hamilton, but the internet was not convinced that Khloe and Michael were actually dating.

The Reality Behind the Rumors

The AI-generated photos used old paparazzi pictures of Jordan with his ex Lori Harvey and Khloe’s previous looks. Fans are now poking fun at the fake news, with some joking the Kardashians are “investing in actors” now.