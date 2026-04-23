Khloe Kardashian announces new Hulu reality series ‘The Girls’

Khloe Kardashian is all set to launch a new reality show, The Girls, which will stream on Hulu. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star revealed that she is executive producing the upcoming reality show, The Girls, which will stream on Hulu.

On April 22, Wednesday, Khloe told the crowd at Hulu’s Get Real House Live, ​“I am excited to introduce you to my chosen family, my incredible inner circle of real-life besties”.

​As the show stars her close-knit group, including Natalie Halcro, Khadijah Haqq McCray, Malika Haqq, Olivia Pierson, Nicole Williams, and Yris Palmer, Khloe gushed, “They’re moms, they’re moguls, they’re my girls, and soon they’re going to be all your girls, too.”

Then a teaser of the show was presented during the show, in which the 41-year-old star can be heard saying, “The girls in question here? These are my OG girlfriends. They’re wild and absolutely unhinged, kinda like me”.

​Giving a glimpse into what the audience can expect, Khloe teased, “Like real sisters, we’ve got our issues. With the girls, it’s always something. And honestly, that’s why I’m obsessed.”

​Malika also shared her excitement for the new reality series after the teaser aired, she said: “We really are the Kardashian-Jenner OG squad. We’ve come together for every event, child, play, cry, birthday, and we’ve been a show since we’ve known each other”. She joked, “Khloe just figured it out that it was something that everybody else needed to see as well.” The Girls is all set to premiere later in 2026.