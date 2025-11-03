Khloé Kardashian expands fragrance line

The socialite Khloé Kardashian has revealed her source of beauty as she begins her career in the fragrance market.

However, Khloé Kardashian had previously launched her first-ever XO Khloé, a solo fragrance, more or less eleven months ago.

The 41-year-old told PEOPLE magazine in this regard that her perfume is more than just a business but also a celebration during the period.

Following her debut perfume, she is now introducing the next in her collection, Almost Always. The fragrance will be available on the Ulta Beauty app on November 3, online on November 5, and in-store on November 9.

In fact, while speaking with a similar publication, Khloé Kardashian discussed the background behind the unique perfume and her first collaboration with Luxe Brands, which includes a hint of lavender and a greater quantity in her latest release, Almost Always.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared her feelings, saying, “Lavender is so comforting, so grounding.”

“The scent transports me to my childhood. I remember the essence of lavender being around a lot, and I just love that comforting, safe feeling that I felt. It’s interesting how isolated scents really can take you back to different moments in time,” the global TV celebrity further stated.