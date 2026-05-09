Khloe Kardashian gets honest about comparisons with sisters

Khloe Kardashian has broken silence about the discrimination she faced in the public eye as a member of one of the world’s most famous families. As a prominent figure in the Kardashian-Jenner family, Khloe rose to global fame through their long-running reality TV programming.

However, Khloe Kardashian disclosed that she was often treated differently than her older sisters, Kim and Kourtney, who were comparatively thinner and more petite. Speaking candidly about the experience on her Khloé in Wonderland podcast, she stated, “I remember how gross that made me feel, but I also was like, ‘I see all of you.’”

She continued by saying that she views the situation as “a little game,” adding, “I’ve never forgotten the ones that were mean or rude to me but great to Kourtney and Kim.”

Standing significantly taller than her siblings, Khloe’s stature also set her apart; Kim is 5 feet 2 inches tall, while Kourtney is 5 feet.

“I’m the same person, but aesthetically I look different. Your treatment of me is so vastly different, and it makes me [feel] gross. That’s the world that this is, and I don’t like that,” she stated. Khloe Kardashian noted that she weighed roughly 160 pounds when the family first became famous; today, she weighs 123 pounds.