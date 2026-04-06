Khloé Kardashian goes all out for Easter with lavish family celebration

Khloé Kardashian marked Easter in signature Kardashians style this year, hosting an extravagant, family-focused celebration filled with luxury gifts, festive décor and plenty of sweet treats.

The reality star shared a glimpse of the day on Instagram on April 5, posting a carousel of photos capturing the vibrant celebration. Captioning the post, “He is Risen. Happy Resurrection Day.”

The gathering brought together several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and family relative Cici Bussey. As expected, the event was designed with attention to detail, featuring golden Easter eggs, themed arts and crafts stations and personalized gift baskets for each attendee.

At the center of the celebration were the children. Khloé’s daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, joined their cousin Dream, along with other younger family members, in enjoying the festivities.

One of the standout features of the day was Khloé’s over-the-top gifting. Each family member received an enormous 10 lb. chocolate bunny, adding a playful yet indulgent touch to the celebration.

Fashion also played a key role in the day’s aesthetic. Khloé opted for a chic look in white pinstriped capri pants paired with a matching strapless top. Kim Kardashian embraced a more dramatic style, wearing a plunging white embellished gown with a pink furry stole. Kris Jenner chose a softer palette with a pink ruffled maxi skirt and black sweater, while Cici Bussey kept things classic in an all-black ensemble.