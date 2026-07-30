Khloé Kardashian celebrated her son Tatum’s fourth birthday with a lavish Zootopia-themed party, transforming her backyard into a colorful celebration she dubbed “Tatumtopia.”

The Good American co-founder shared glimpses of the festivities on her Instagram Stories, revealing an elaborate setup inspired by Disney’s Zootopia franchise.

The outdoor space featured themed decorations, interactive attractions and custom food stations designed to bring the animated world to life.

Guests entered the celebration through a “Little Rodentia” archway, referencing the neighborhood from the Zootopia films. A playful sign at the entrance read, “Only mice, gerbils, rats & small rodents. Tall animals no entry!” matching the movie’s whimsical theme.

One of the party’s biggest attractions was a “Little Rodentia Petting Zoo,” where children interacted with animals. The menu also reflected the theme, with snacks including popcorn chicken nuggets, pretzel bites, turkey corndog lollipops, waffle fries and quesadilla roll-ups served under “Little Rodentia Snacks” stations.

Dessert options included cupcakes decorated with Zootopia characters, cake pops and a doughnut tower topped with a personalized “Happy 4th Birthday Tatum” display. A towering four-tier birthday cake completed the celebration.

Family members joined Tatum for the special occasion, including his older sister True, cousin Dream Kardashian and grandmother Kris Jenner.

The celebration also marked the 20th birthday of Amari Thompson, the younger brother of Khloé’s former partner Tristan Thompson. Amari received his own Zootopia-inspired birthday cake featuring characters from the animated film.