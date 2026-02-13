Khloé Kardashian reveals she slapped ex Tristan for hiring Giveon to serenade her

Khloé Kardashian is recalling an awkward moment from her past relationship with Tristan Thompson that she now describes as “mortifying.”

On the February 11 episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the Good American co founder, 41, opened up about a surprise serenade Thompson once arranged during their on and off relationship.

“There was one time I was serenaded, and it was I think just like a random day because I wasn’t expecting it,” Kardashian said.

The former couple – who dated from 2016 to 2021 – share two children, daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3. Kardashian explained that the surprise took place years ago, before Tatum was born, when she was living in her previous home.

“Giveon came, Giveon wasn’t who he was now. And he is just like singing,” Kardashian said, adding, “I remember like I hated Tristan and I was like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ And Giveon is pouring his heart out. And Tristan’s trying to sit next to me and I’m like, slapping him, and poor Giveon is still singing. It was mortifying.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘God, this guy is such a great singer. I love this guy.’ And I remember going inside to get True because I was like, ‘I just need like a third person to get [away from] Tristan.’ I was so annoyed with Tristan.”

Kardashian did not elaborate on what had caused her frustration at the time.

The reality star was previously married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016 before beginning her relationship with Thompson. Since their split, she has spoken openly about embracing single life.