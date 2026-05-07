Khloé Kardashian revealed that she had a bad experience the one time she attended the famed 2026 Coachella after getting drugged at an off-site party without her consent.

In the latest episode of Khloe in Wonder Land, on May 6 mentioned, “It was many moons ago. I feel like 2016 or something like that. It wasn’t the best experience. I got drugged without me knowing, but I think everyone knew”.

As the 41-year-old recalled, she was at a party where a mysterious juice was flowing that she believes was laced with drugs. She further explained, “I don’t think anyone drugged me. I just think I was the dumb one and didn’t realize that everyone was on drugs”.

“I remember drinking this drink and just feeling really crazy,” she added. “No one wants to feel like that and not know why they’re like that.”The experience was so jarring for her that the reality star ended up locking herself in a bathroom for hours to try to deal with it.

“I just didn’t realize what was happening until after it happened,” Khloe said, “that I was on drugs and everyone was yelling at me because I wouldn’t get out of the bathroom.” However, she had a very good reason for keeping herself locked in the bathroom, saying, “I got scared. I was in my head. I was so scared.” Overall, Khloe’s Coachella experience “was not good.”

And while the Good American founder might not be ready for another romp in the California desert, the rest of her family certainly has been, with sister Kourtney Kardashian hosting Camp Poosh at Coachella 2026 while Kendall Jenner had her own 818 Tequila outpost.

This year’s festival was also extra exciting as Kendall and Kylie Jenner were on hand to watch pal Justin Bieber perform. Overall, Khloe’s Coachella experience “was not good.”

And while the Good American founder might not be ready for another romp in the California desert, the rest of her family certainly has been, with sister Kourtney Kardashian hosting Camp Poosh at Coachella 2026 while Kendall Jenner had her own 818 Tequila outpost.

This year’s festival was also extra exciting as Kendall and Kylie Jenner were on hand to watch pal Justin Bieber perform. Ahead of the festival, Kylie shared a look at her bedazzled floral nails, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, “It’s giving Bieberchella.” The 28-year-old further proved her love for close friend Hailey Bieber’s husband with an oversized tank top featuring Justin’s face for day one of the festival.

Ahead of the festival, Kylie shared a look at her bedazzled floral nails, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, “It’s giving Bieberchella.”

The 28-year-old further proved her love for close friend Hailey Bieber’s husband with an oversized tank top featuring Justin’s face for day one of the festival. The experience was so jarring for her that the reality star ended up locking herself in a bathroom for hours to try to deal with it.

“I just didn’t realize what was happening until after it happened,” Khloe said, “that I was on drugs and everyone was yelling at me because I wouldn’t get out of the bathroom.”

However, she had a very good reason for keeping herself locked in the bathroom, saying, “I got scared. I was in my head. I was so scared.”