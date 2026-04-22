Khloe Kardashian stirs up controversy with latest family photos

Khloe Kardashian has sparked controversy with a new family photo featuring her mom, Kris Jenner, niece Chicago West, and daughter True.

The selfie, shared on Instagram, shows Kris looking remarkably youthful, with many fans accusing her of digital enhancement. The photo has garnered massive attention, with some commenting on Kris’s unrecognizable appearance .

The controversy surrounding the photo is nothing new for the Kardashian-Jenner family, who have faced accusations of promoting unrealistic beauty standards through their social media posts.

Khloe, in particular, has been called out for editing her photos, with fans pointing out unnatural curves, missing body parts, and other discrepancies. She’s been open about her struggles with body image and has spoken about feeling pressured to conform to societal standards of beauty.

The controversy surrounding the photo centers on Kris Jenner’s remarkably youthful appearance, which has sparked debate among fans.

The photo, which features Kris with Khloe’s daughter True and niece Chicago West, has garnered massive attention on social media, with many commenting on Kris’s unrecognizable look.

The family photo was taken before they headed to the Hollywood Bowl for the musical production of The Lion King, where North West made her stage debut.