Khloé Kardashian has celebrated her 42nd birthday surrounded by loved ones, with the Kardashian-Jenner family coming together for a heartfelt celebration that also featured a rare appearance from her brother, Rob Kardashian.

The Good American co-founder shared a carousel of photos from the festivities on Instagram on June 30, just days after her June 27 birthday, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate family gathering.

“How blessed am I? Missing a few but they’re always with me,” Khloé captioned the post.

The images featured Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, as well as several of the family’s children, including Rob’s 9-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. Rob, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, was also seen smiling alongside his family in the group photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The 39-year-old reality star left a heartfelt message in the comments, writing, “We are so Blessed to have you! We love you so much!!!” along with a string of blue heart emojis.

Rob’s appearance quickly became a talking point among fans, many of whom expressed their excitement at seeing the rarely photographed Kardashian family member. Social media users commented that he looked happy and healthy, with many praising his refreshed appearance.

Rob has maintained a low public profile in recent years after opening up about his struggles with body image and self-confidence.