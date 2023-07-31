Khurrum Sher Zaman appointed president of PTI’s Karachi division

KARACHI: The Parliamentarian of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – Khurrum Sher Zaman – appointed as president of PTI’s Karachi division, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, PTI Chairman issued directives to form the new cabinet of PTI Karachi and appointed Khurrum Sher Zaman as the new President of the PTI’s Karachi division.

In response to his appointment, Khurrum expressed gratitude to the PTI Chairman for lending him vital responsibilities in Karachi.

“I pledge to carry forward unwavering loyalty to PTI,” Khurrum Sher Zaman said.

Khurrum outlined his immediate priorities, which include the release of imprisoned PTI workers and establishing effective communication channels with the people of Karachi.

These initiatives are aimed at fostering a closer connection between the party and the public, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns addressed.

Khurrum emphasized that both the people of Karachi and PTI are set to join forces in creating a positive change for the city.