PPP’s Khursheed Shah released from jail after two years

SUKKUR: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah was released from jail on Saturday after more than two years of imprisonment in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

The PPP stalwart was released after an accountability court issued release order of former opposition leader in the National Assembly following SC order.

A large number of party workers reached outside the jail to receive Shah on his release from the prison.

پاکستان کی عوام کاخادم تھا اور خادم رہوں گا۔اپنی زندگی کے2سال جیل میں کاٹے ہیں۔ میرے خلاف بڑی سازشیں ہوئی مگر مجھےکوئی نہیں جھکاسکا۔ میری آزادی پرپورےملک میں خوشیاں منائی گئیں۔ مجھے بےجا قید پر کسی سے کوئی شکایت نہیں ہے کیونکہ یہ سزا عوام سے محبت کی وجہ سے مل رہی ہے#JeayBhutto pic.twitter.com/alTgSXaN3L — Syed Khursheed Shah (@S_KhursheedShah) October 23, 2021

The PPP senior leader was taken to his residence by the caravan.

The apex court had approved the post-arrest bail of Shah on Thursday in a case related to the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

He was required to furnish surety bonds worth Rs10 million to secure the bail.

A bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had accepted the bail petition of Khursheed Shah.

The court also ordered to keep the name of Shah in the exit control list (ECL).

Syed Khursheed Shah, a stalwart of Pakistan People’s Party, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in September 2019 on graft charge.

